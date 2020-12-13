Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth scored brilliant unbeaten hundreds but it was India who dominated the second warm-up game against Australia A which ended in a draw on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Chasing 473, Australia A reached 307/4 in the final session of the day when both teams decided to shake hands and end the match in a draw. McDermott remained not out at 107 while Wildermuth scored unbeaten 111.

Earlier, India declared their second innings on their overnight score of 386/4, giving Australia A an improbable target on the final day of the pink-ball practice game.

Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami once again provided the visitors with a great start as he sent back openers Joe Burns (1) and Marcus Harris (5) back to the dressing room within the first nine overs. Nic Maddinson, who came to bat at number three, also couldn’t stay long at the crease and became the victim of Mohammed Siraj after contributing with 14.

With 25/3, Australia A looked to be in all sorts of trouble. However, skipper Alex Carey then stitched a 117-run partnership with McDermott to steady the innings. Both scored runs at a brisk pace and didn’t allow the Indian pacers to put pressure.

Carey, after scoring 58 runs of 111 deliveries, got out by Hanuma Vihari. Following his wicket, Indian team pressed for the win but McDermott and Wildermuth shared an unbeaten 165-run partnership to force the match end in a draw. While McDermott hit 16 boundaries in his 167-ball knock, Wildermuth scored at a very brisk rate and smashed 12 fours and 3 sixes during the course of his 119-ball innings.

Earlier, India scored 194 all out in their first innings, riding on an unbeaten half century from Jasprit Bumrah. Indian bowlers then came out with a superb bowling display as they bundled out Australia A for mere 108, gaining an 86-run lead.

In their second innings, India scored 386/4, riding on centuries from Hanuma Vihari (104) and Rishabh Pant (103). Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal also made valuable contributions of 61 and 65 and the pair could be seen open the innings for India in the first Test against Australia slated to start from Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

Brief scores: India 194 and 386/4 dec, Australia A 108 and 307/4 (Jack Wildermuth 111, Ben McDermott 107; Mohammed Shami 2/58), Result: Draw

Also Read: Kohli the Most Impactful ODI player of the Decade: Gavaskar

Also Read: Kohli’s absence an opportunity for youngsters: Ravi Shastri

Advertisements

