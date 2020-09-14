Bahrain’s Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani and Israel’s Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis have exchanged greetings on the peace declaration between Bahrain and Israel. The deal was announced following a phone call between King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu.

During their telephone call, the two ministers reviewed aspects of cooperation under the umbrella of peace, which will reflect positively on the economies of the two countries, especially in the commercial, industrial and tourism sectors.

The UAE’s complete normalisation of ties with Israel followed by Bahrain is expected to boost the trade and cooperation in the region. Various economic sectors will result in increased trade exchange, attracting joint foreign investments and creating more job opportunities.

Advertisements

