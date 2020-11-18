The milestone is an important step in the ongoing Power Ascension Testing, PAT, of Unit 1, which involves slowly raising the reactor power levels while collecting data and tuning control and safety systems…reports Asian Lite News

Nawah Energy Company, the Joint Venture nuclear operations and maintenance subsidiary and Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO, announced on Wednesday that the reactor of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has achieved 80 percent of the Unit 1 reactor’s rated capacity power.

The milestone is an important step in the ongoing Power Ascension Testing, PAT, of Unit 1, which involves slowly raising the reactor power levels while collecting data and tuning control and safety systems.

Throughout this process, the systems of Unit 1 are monitored and tested to ensure their compliance with national regulatory requirements and the highest international standards of safety, quality, security and reliability.

The PAT is being conducted under the oversight of the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, which has conducted more than 280 inspections since the start of Barakah’s development.

These national reviews have been supported by more than 40 assessments and peer reviews by the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, and World Association of Nuclear Operators, WANO.

