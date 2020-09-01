As the COVID-19 situation in India remains complex, the government of India has extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flights to and from India till September-end.

The government had last extended the suspension in July till August 31, Monday.

A circular by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said that it has further extended the suspension regarding “scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th September 2020.

It noted that this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis,” said the circular.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25.

India now has over 36.91 lakh coronavirus cases, after 69,921 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. The total death count has touched 65,288.

Also Read: Emirates flights announced to 5 Indian cities

Also Read: India witnesses another record rise in COVID-19 cases

Advertisements

