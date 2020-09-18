Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has dismissed fresh US attempt at extending a UN arms embargo on Tehran.

“Nothing new happens” in the coming days as “the US is not a participant” in the Iranian nuclear deal, internationally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

Zarif’s remarks came a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington “will return to the United Nations to reimpose sanctions so that the arms embargo will become permanent next week”, Xinhua news agency reported.

The administration US President Donald Trump has sought to invoke the snapback mechanism to restore all pre-2015 UN sanctions against Iran after its failed attempt in the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo against Iran.

Under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the JCPOA in 2015, the arms embargo against Iran will expire on Oct 18.

