With Arab- Israel ties gathering huge momentum recently, Jordan and Egypt have reiterated that a two-state solution is the key to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The remarks were made by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry at the Jordan capital, Amman, Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The two Ministers discussed about the latest regional developments and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, according to an official statement.

Safadi and Shouky highlighted the centrality of the Palestinian cause, reiterating that the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only way to realize a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

The two sides also discussed means to enhance Amman-Cairo ties and follow up on the Jordanian-Iraqi-Egyptian summit held last month in Amman.

Shoukry on Wednesday arrived in Jordan to participate in Thursday’s Arab-European meeting.

Foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the EU envoy for the Mideast peace process will also attend the meeting.

