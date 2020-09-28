The United Arab Emirates will launch its first environmental nanosatellite on Monday which was developed by students of Khalifa University, KU, and the American University of Ras Al Khaima, AURAK.

As part of the UAE Space Agency’s efforts to drive experiential learning in universities, MeznSat will be carried to a low Earth orbit altitude of 575km from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia by a Soyuz-2 rocket at 13:20 CET, 15:20 UAE time. The students will oversee MeznSat’s control operations from the primary ground station at KU’s Yahsat Space Laboratory and from the secondary ground station in AURAK.

The students successfully completed several environmental tests two months prior to the launch that include the final fit checks, the thermal vacuum test, and the vibration test signalling the satellite’s readiness for launch.

The satellite’s design and development involved 30 students across both universities and was completed over three years. Their role included the design, development, testing and verification of MeznSat.

The satellite will measure and detect the most prevalent greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, CO2, and methane. The growing release of these gases into the atmosphere causes a rise in temperature on Earth.

Dr Eng Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director General of UAESA, stressed that MeznSat’s imminent take-off on schedule testified to the ability of UAE’s youth as well as the potential of students majoring in STEM subjects to translate the UAE’s space exploration ambitions into.

“These projects seek to develop national capabilities and enhance scientific research in universities, bringing up a new generation of Emirati engineers ready to join in the space sector. This direction by UAESA aligns with the keen interest of the wise UAE leadership in engaging the youth in scientific projects and giving them the experience needed for the job market.”Dr Al Ahbabi added,

said, “We are delighted to see our students’ successful contribution to the new MeznSat nanosatellite, a collaboration with the UAE Space Agency. We plan to develop three more nanosatellites in the future. These achievements showcase Khalifa University’s dedication to enhancing innovation in sectors that are strategic to the UAE. Our students have the opportunity to contribute to these projects during their studies. Their research innovations will have a great impact on the future of the UAE’s space sector. We look forward to witnessing similar achievements, as we provide our students with an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities.”said Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology,

Also read:‘GCC economic integration key to facing global challenges’: UAE

Advertisements

