Tamil nadu-based Aachi Group grabbed global attention with their product range at 25th edition of Gulfood at Dubai World Trade Centre.

KR Badhri Narayanan, senior Vice President, International Marketing, says the Middle East market is growing at a fast pace and Aachi products are getting good response from the international markets.

Aachi products are now available in USA, Canada, U.K, Belgium, Holland, France, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Republic of South Africa, D.R. Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, Papua New Guinea, Mozambique, Mauritius, Seychelles, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Korea and Japan.

Aachi Group was found in the year 1995 by Mr. A.D.Padmasingh Isaac, a first generation entrepreneur with BBA and hailing from Nazareth in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu. Aachi has become a household name because of its excellent quality products catering to the common people. The product range is so wide that no household can afford to miss Aachi products from its kitchen.

Mr Narayanan says a combination of factors helped Aachi to achieve its goals. It includes Excellent Quality products, Strong resources & Marketing Network, Continuous market analysis and Survey of customer needs, Standardisation & upgradation of products as per international standards and Excellent Brand Recall.