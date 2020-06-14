Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, announced that the listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global Medium Term Note Programme will begin from Monday, 15th June, 2020, with one billion dollars for each segment.

The announcement came in accordance with a circular issued on Sunday, with reference to the decision of the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority concerning the regulations of bonds, and to the article No. 13 Of ADX listing rules.

In April, ADX listed the government of Abu Dhabi’s $7 billion multi-tranche global medium term notes.

The transaction comprised of three tranches including a $2 billion 5-year tranche, a $2 billion 10-year tranche, and a $3 billion 30-year tranche.

Bond issue was 6.3-times oversubscribed orderbook of approximately $45 billion.

Also Read: Jio grabs Rs 5,683 cr investment from Abu Dhabi

Also Read: Imports go down for Abu Dhabi

Advertisements

