Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra informed that the Al-Hamra Mall and Manar Mall in Ras Al Khaimah have been reopened adhering safety precautions. “As per the directives of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, we have reopened our two shopping malls – Al Hamra Mall and Manar Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, which will operate from 10 am until 10 pm”, he said.

Considering the corona crisis that the global human community faces, “Shoppers are mandated to wear gloves and a mask and at all times while maintaining a safe social distance of 2.5 metres. Visitors under 12 and over 60 are not permitted for their own safety. Car parking has been reduced by 50 per cent in order to facilitate social distancing while facilities such as valet parking and car wash will remain suspended.

“As part of safety protocols, thermal scanners have been installed at the entrance of the malls to check the temperature of visitors; anyone above 38 degrees Celsius will not be permitted to enter.

“We have worked closely with our tenants to ensure that they provide our customers with a safe and comfortable shopping and dining experience. The gymnasium, cinemas, public sitting areas, changing rooms, prayer rooms, and leisure and entertainment attractions will remain closed for now.

“We have implemented a comprehensive set of measures and precautions in compliance with the issued guidelines to ensure our malls are fully prepared and safe to receive visitors. The safety of our customers, partners and employees is our utmost priority and we will continue to support and adhere to the guidelines issued by the authorities at all times, he added.

“We are grateful to the UAE government and Department of Economic Development of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKDED) for their tireless efforts and initiatives in ensuring the safety and well-being of residents, and to drive business continuity.”

