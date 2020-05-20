Renowned internet platform for the greater Middle East and a pioneer of the region’s ride-hailing, Careem announced its partnership with Dar Al Ber Society, one of the UAE’s first charity organizations, to raise funds for Careem Captains through the launch of its “Careem Captain Relief Fund”.

The authorities in the UAE have taken the utmost precautionary and social distancing measures to manage the current Covid crisis, with ride-hailing restrictions found in most parts of the country which resulted in financial repercussions for Careem’s self-employed Captains. But now the customers have the option of donating to the fund using their Careem PAY accounts, with the first donations being received by select Captains in June to assist with monthly car loan payments as well as providing groceries and food necessities for the Captains’ families in their home countries.

Careem is continuing its efforts to support Captains and the communities it serves by working to provide new ways for Captains to earn money, including the delivery of food, daily essentials and vital aid. Additionally, Careem has frozen its Captain loyalty programme, ensuring over 75,000 Captains keep their benefits and bonuses they’ve worked hard to earn. Additionally, Colleagues at Careem have contributed over $800,000 personally to support captains.

Gheed El Makkaoui, General Manager of Careem UAE said: “During these unusual times, and as we all reflect on what we value most, we at Careem are doubling down on our efforts to look out for our Captains while also finding new ways to serve our communities. In collaboration with Dar Al Ber Society, Careem is providing a platform where customers can donate items of essential needs, including but not limited to our Careem Captains. A contribution of AED 500 can help one Captain fulfil essential needs for a month, while AED 100 can sustain one week’s

food spend.”

Careem is expanding services across its platform to include mass transportation, delivery, and payments. Careem’s mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people and build a lasting institution that inspires. To contribute, customers can select Careem PAY on the app and tap on the donation banner, choose Dar Al Ber Society and enter the desired amount. Every contribution will go a long way towards providing additional support to Captains in urgent need. If interested in contributing over AED 500, customers can email Careem at CaptainFund@careem.com.Careem is ensuring all services are operating at the highest sanitary levels with Careem Captains equipped with masks, sanitizers and gloves. Furthermore, the vehicles are also regularly sanitised throughout the day, and there is an option to ask the Captain to leave the delivery at the door.

Advertisements

