Souq Al Jubail, SQAJ, launched the 5th edition of the “Dates Festival” which includes the participation of the UAE’s traders of local and imported dates with different types of dates available in the market.

The Dates Festival provides shoppers and visitors with various types of domestic and imported dates.

Engineer Hamid Al Zarouni, Director of Souq Al Jubail, stated that the 5th edition of “Dates Festival” starts with the participation of six kiosks, which are open daily during the working hours of Al-Jubail Market, in line with the health measures and social distance rules, to prevent the spread of any infection.

He highlighted the importance of this year’s event, stressing that the festival will witness qualitative participation this year. The Dates Festival will conclude on September 17, 2020.

