The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced that it recently kicked off a webinar series providing African business leaders and entrepreneurs with useful information about doing business in Dubai, and promoting Dubai as an ideal hub for African companies.

The Benefits of Doing Business in Dubai series was organised by the Chamber’s representative offices in Africa and attended by 175 participants from several African countries, including Ethiopia, Ghana, Mozambique and Kenya, among others.

The first webinar, held earlier this month, looked at why the current timing is ideal for investing and setting up a business in Dubai, highlighting the advantages and offerings of various free zones throughout the emirate.

Upcoming webinars will provide participants with detailed information on Dubai’s key economic sectors and business landscape, and guidance on everything from opening a bank account, to residency visas, business licenses and freelancing.

A survey conducted during the first webinar found that 72 percent of participants said they would be keen on investing in Dubai, while 41 percent stated they are looking to set up a business in the emirate within the next three months.

The first webinar included presentations and speeches from Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber; Marianna Bulbuc – CEO and Founder of Bizzmosis; Zemedeneh Negatu – Global Chairman Fairfax Africa Fund; and Norvan Acquah – Hayford – Public Relations Manager at Ghana Link Network Services.

Omar Khan encouraged the African business community to explore the vast competitive advantages and incentives offered to businesses in Dubai, and pointed out that the emirate’s business community has remained resilient amid the Covid-19 situation, thanks to its early adoption of digital infrastructure and vital support from the government.

He noted that the webinar series complements Dubai Chamber’s efforts to promote Dubai as a global business hub and attract African companies to the emirate, while it also provides valuable insights to help participants make informed decisions about entering the Dubai market. He added that the Chamber’s offices in Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia and Mozambique are always ready to assist businesses across the continent with any questions they may have.

