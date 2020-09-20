Dubai-based airline, flydubai announced the resumption of flights to Malé, the capital of the island nation, the Maldives . The service, which the carrier initially operated between 2013 and 2018, will be reinstated from 27th October due to popular demand as the Indian Ocean destination welcomed back tourists of all nationalities earlier this summer.

Flydubai flights will operate four times a week to Malé on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. This brings the number of destinations flydubai operates to 40 across its network in Africa, Central Asia, Europe, Indian Subcontinent and the Middle East.

Commenting on the start of flights to Malé, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “We continue to see signs of recovery as more countries start to lift restrictions on international travel. Working together, all the stakeholders in the travel industry have a role to play to safeguard travel in this new environment enabling more people to travel confidently. We remain agile in our operations and committed to gradually adding more flights to further support the flow of trade and tourism around the region as we look ahead to this new way of travel in the months to come.”

The carrier has been steadily increasing its operations since July and continues to operate all-cargo flights and repatriation flights in addition to its published schedule. The new service to the Maldives will give passengers more access to a holiday destination from Dubai and further afield whether connecting on the flydubai network or through its codeshare with Emirates.

