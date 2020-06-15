On the coming Sunday, the UAE and the Arab region will witness a partial solar eclipse for around three hours while Sudan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman will witness an annular eclipse.

Eng. Mohammed Shawkat Awda, Representative of the Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Center, stressed that the partial solar eclipse can be seen in all Arab countries except the Kingdom of Morocco and most areas in Mauritania while an annular eclipse can be seen in parts of Sudan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

He also pointed out that an annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is located between the Earth and the Sun, and its apparent diameter is slightly smaller than the apparent diameter of the Sun.

He then noted that in Arab countries, the areas that will witness an annular eclipse are located within a narrow strip starting from southern Sudan with a width of 65 kilometres, adding that the eclipse will travel east and continue decreasing in view while passing over Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman, with its width in the east of Oman becoming only 33 kilometres.

Some areas of these countries will witness an annular eclipse while their remaining areas, as well as other Arab countries, will witness a partial eclipse, he further added.

Shawkat stated that the centre will conduct a live broadcast of the eclipse in Abu Dhabi from 8:00 to 11:00 UAE time, and can be followed on the centre’s social media channels.

The centre is warning people against looking directly into the sun during the eclipse without using special sunglasses with special filters.

