Sharjah announced the reopening of cinemas, auction houses, entertainment centers, valet services and fitness facilities, State news agency WAM reported.

The emirate’s Economic and Development Department (SEDD) said these establishments can only operate at a 50 percent capacity, and must comply with necessary health precautions.

Other services including the distribution of newspapers and magazines will remain suspended, according to SEDD.

The new measure was announced as other emirates in the UAE began to gradually ease lockdown restrictions in a bid to restart the local economy after the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close.

