Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia launched the VOX Cinemas Drive-in on the rooftop of Mall of the Emirates. They are delighted to announce their launching in response to the temporary closure of cinemas, and in support of the government re-opening parts of the economy in a safe manner. The new experience was opened to the public on Sunday 17 May so that movie lovers can enjoy the magic of cinema from the safety and comfort of their car.

Staying true to VOX Cinemas’ belief that movies are best watched on the big screen, the drive-in experience on the rooftop of Mall of the Emirates transformed into a moonlit outdoor movie theatre with evening screenings. All staff followed Majid Al Futtaim’s strict health and safety measures to ensure the physical distancing they maintained at all times and the guests enjoyed an exceptional experience with comfort and peace of mind.

Once parked, audiences can simply tune into a designated radio frequency for the movie audio to be streamed straight into their car. The cost per car (2 people max) is AED180+ VAT which includes the movie as well as an F&B package for two people consisting of caramel popcorn, salt popcorn, nachos, M&Ms, soft drinks and water.

Proceeds from the first public screening on Sunday 17 May planned to hand over to the 10 Million Meals initiative, which provides meals to those in need during Ramadan. As an added bonus, guests had the opportunity to win a daily prize of 1,000 SHARE points (AED100). Until 31 May, each F&B package will contain a SHARE voucher which guests simply need to scan for a chance to win prizes.

Cameron Mitchell, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Cinemas, said, “Our customers have been telling us how much they miss the unique and immersive experience that we offer at VOX Cinemas so we’re delighted to collaborate with Mall of the Emirates to launch an innovative way for people to watch movies the way they were intended – on the big screen. With the gradual easing of restrictions on people’s movement, it’s also the perfect opportunity for people to safely enjoy the big screen experience again with a family member. The health and wellbeing of our guests and employees remain our top priority and moviegoers can rest assured that the VOX Cinemas Drive-in complies with all government and best practice guidance, while still allowing guests to enjoy the big screen experience and our much loved popcorn, nachos and soft drinks.”

He added, “The launch of the VOX Cinemas marks another innovative collaboration between Majid Al Futtaim’s ecosystem of brands and demonstrates our commitment to provide our guests with unrivalled entertainment experiences. Drive-in visitors will earn SHARE Points and can, of course, access the Mall of the Emirate and facilities before the movie. We are excited to welcome back our loyal guests and create some great moments and memories together.”

The capacity of the VOX Cinemas Drive-in is 75 cars, with a maximum of two people per vehicle. In line with government regulations, individuals above the age of 60 and children between the ages of three and 12 years of age are not permitted to access the mall and the drive-in cinema experience. Movie lovers can explore the full schedule of drive-in films and book their tickets via VOX Cinemas’ website and app, which will be updated every Monday with showtimes. After registering online, audience members will receive a QR code, which will be scanned by event staff to gain access to the screening.

