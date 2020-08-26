In a press statement on Tuesday, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has stressed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring stability throughout the Mali and Sahel region

Al Hashemy said that she is constantly following up on the developments in Mali, noting that she has reached out to both the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to discuss the current situation.

“The UAE emphasises the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Sahel region and on the need for international support for counter-terrorism efforts in this vital region,” the statement added.

Also read:Youth and sports: UAE steps up ties with GCC

Advertisements

