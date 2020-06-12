World’s largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, VFS Global restarted its operations from 31 May 2020. While it Provides limited visa services from Sunday to Thursday between 1000 to 1800 hrs, Under the directives received from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)

The Canada Visa Application Centre which is located at the Wafi Mall initially limits its visa services to, accepting biometric collection from customers who have a prior appointment and biometric instruction letter (BIL) and return of passport/supporting documents through courier services.

In order to ensure a safe, productive work environment for employees, while still protecting communities to the maximum extent possible from the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, VFS Global has established standardized protective measures to be followed across the centre including specific social distancing and sanitation mandates.

All customers are subjected to body temperature checks at the entrance of the centre to assess their health conditions. Any customer exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including high fever, cough and difficulty in breathing will not be permitted to enter the centre and requested to return once the health condition improves. Additionally, all customers and VFS Global employees are required to wear a face mask and gloves within the centre.

