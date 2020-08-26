The UAE has initiated strengthening the ties between ministries of youth and sports in Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries to confronting the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The UAE made this statement while chairing the 33rd meeting of GCC ministers of youth and sports, which approved the organisation of the second edition of the Gulf Youth Forum, in cooperation with the Arab Youth Centre in Abu Dhabi.

In his speech, Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, thanked the UAE for its role in serving the Gulf and Arab youth and launching initiatives that developed their knowledge and expertise to serve their communities.

He also thanked Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Arab Youth Centre, for allocating a permanent hall at the centre for the GCC, which reflects the council’s identity and recognises its role in serving Gulf and Arab youth causes, noting that the hall will host various GCC activities throughout the year.

