WFES, organised by Reed Exhibitions, will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from April 5 to 7, 2021.

The World Future Energy Summit, WFES, 2021, will feature the highly anticipated Smart Cities Expo & Forum bringing the cities of the future to life.

It will be a fascinating exhibition that demonstrates many of the world’s newest and most ground-breaking technological innovations, with recent summits having attracted nearly 35,000 visitors from around the world.

The expert-led forum, in addition, will reveal the enormous commercial and economic opportunities that lie ahead for urban planning. The most recent Smart Cities Forum featured 73 speakers, 27 sessions and was attended by more than 1,200 people.

Abu Dhabi has been pioneering smart city concepts for more than a decade, proving the effectiveness of sustainable urban planning and such developments are now the foremost focus of planners hoping to achieve sustainable, safe and happy city life.

