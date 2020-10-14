Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, hailed the humanitarian role and international status the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia is enjoying worldwide crowned by its presidency of the G20 and hosting the G20 Interfaith Forum which discusses the international efforts to fight coronavirus COVID-19 and other important issues facing the humanitarian societies, highly valuing the Kingdom’s prudent leadership’s decisions to face the pandemic according to the principles of Islam.He said.



In a speech to the opening session of the forum, Al Al-Shiekh conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his Crown Prince to the participants in the event, held under the sponsorship of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Dialogue among followers of religions and cultures and the alliance of international partners which was kicked off on Tuesday

He highlighted the measures taken by the Kingdom to combat the coronavirus, making it among the best, citing the cooperation of religious authorities in carrying out the government-led measures.

