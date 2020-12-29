Peretz and Elalamy also agreed on the establishment of a bilateral team that will form a joint work plan for 2021…reports Asian Lite News

Israel and Morocco have begun discussions on cooperation in several key economy fields following the normalisation agreement signed between the two countries on December 22, a statement issued by the Ministry of Economy and Industry here said.

According to the statement issued on Monday, the development took place after Israeli Economy and Trade Minister Amir Peretz virtually spoke to Moroccan Minister of Industry, Trade and Digital Economy Moulay Hafid Elalamy during the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

The two Ministers discussed the formation of future economic cooperation agreements between the two countries in the areas of water, agriculture, cybersecurity, textiles, digital health, medical equipment and more, the statement said.

Peretz and Elalamy also agreed on the establishment of a bilateral team that will form a joint work plan for 2021.

This latest conversation came just days after Moroccan King Mohammed VI and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held their first official phone call on December 25.

A day after signing of the normalisation agreement, Moroccan Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, and Air Transport Nadia Fettah Alaoui announced that direct flights between the two countries will begin in two to three months.

A joint Israeli-American delegation visited Morocco on December 22 to sign several bilateral agreements and a trilateral declaration to solidify the normalisation agreement.

The group’s flight to Rabat was the first direct commercial flight from Israel to Morocco.

Morocco is the fourth Arab state that has recognised Israel in recent months after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

Morocco had severed relations with Israel in 2000 after the second Palestinian uprising.

