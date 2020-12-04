On Wednesday, the Committee granted humanitarian travel exemption valid for six months to the three family members…reports Asian Lite News

Libya’s UN-backed government has welcomed the humanitarian travel exemption granted by the UN Security Council Committee to three family members of the country’s late leader Muammar Gaddafi.

“With great appreciation, the Ministry of Justice of the Government of National Accord (GNA) welcomes the decision of the Sanction Committee of the UN Security Council to temporarily lift the travel ban on the Libyan nationals Safia Farkash Al-Barassi, Aisha Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar Gaddafi, and Mohammed Muammar Gaddafi,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Committee granted humanitarian travel exemption valid for six months to the three family members.

“Accordingly, these three individuals may undertake unlimited travel for humanitarian purposes during the above-mentioned time frame,” the Committee said in a press release.

#Libya's Justice Ministry welcomes lifting travel ban on Gaddafi family https://t.co/3Orvyq5mjo — The Libya Observer (@Lyobserver) December 4, 2020

Mohamed Siala, Foreign Minister of the GNA, in September requested a lifting of the travel ban on the three individuals for humanitarian reasons.

In 2011, the UN Security Council issued resolution 1970 (2011), imposing a travel ban on senior officials of Gaddafi’s government and some of his family members and relatives.

Libya has been locked in a civil war since the ouster and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The situation escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments: the GNA based in the capital Tripoli and another in the northeastern city of Tobruk allied with eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Also read:Italy allocates $526k for UN’s Libyan mission

Advertisements

