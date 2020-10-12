Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephonic discussion to assess the progression of bilateral relations in view of the peace accord the two countries recently signed.

The two leaders also reviewed the steps being taken to enhance UAE-Israel cooperation in various development and economic fields, the UAE’s official news agency WAM reports.

The two sides also affirmed that the normalisation of relations is a step to enhance regional peace, stability and security, and paves the way for a new phase of cooperation.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a statement that he had invited the crown prince to Israel, and that he also received the same invitation, although no dates were confirmed.

The Israeli Cabinet, meanwhile has approved the normalization deal with the UAE. It will now submit the agreement for parliamentary ratification.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the country’s keenness to exert all efforts to achieve peace, stability and development for all.

The two sides also discussed a number of various issues including strengthening cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, ways to empower youth in the region, the principles or tolerance and cooperation among others.

