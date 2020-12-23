Russia recorded 28,776 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from the record of 29,350 a day earlier, the country’s COVID-19 response center said on Tuesday…reports Asian Lite News

A total of 1,424 Covid-19 mutations have been detected in Russia, but none of them are linked to the highly infectious new strain recently reported in Britain, said Anna Popova, head of the country’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, on Tuesday.

“This is common routine work. None of these mutations are associated with changes in the properties of the virus, including its transmissibility and pathogenicity,” Popova said during a meeting of the Russian government coordination council on curbing coronavirus infections, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The national tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 2,906,503, including 51,912 deaths and 2,319,520 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 7,237 new cases over the past day, taking the city’s total caseload to 750,934, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Over 86.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Moscow has begun expanding the list of individuals eligible for vaccinations, while the rest of the country’s regions are starting a roll-out of mass injection programs.

