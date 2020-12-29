The first community outbreak was confirmed on November 28 after six people of a family, who reside in both capital Phnom Penh and Siem Reap province, tested positive for the virus..reports Asian Lite News

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Tuesday that the country’s first community outbreak of the novel coronavirus was over after no locally transmitted cases was reported in the last two weeks.



The first community outbreak was confirmed on November 28 after six people of a family, who reside in both capital Phnom Penh and Siem Reap province, tested positive for the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.



However, the origin of their infection has not been identified so far.



Approximately 19,000 people linked to the outbreak had been tested, and 41 of them were positive for the virus.

“The situation of the November 28 event has been brought under control after we have found no locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days,” Hun Sen said in a special live address to the nation.



“I’d like to take this opportunity to declare that the November 28 event has come to an end,” he said.



However, the Prime Minister called on people to continue to be vigilant as the number of Covid-19 infections around the world remained high.



Following Hun Sen’s announcement on the Covid-19 situation, Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron issued a statement, allowing private schools to reopen immediately and public schools to start the new academic year on January 11, 2021.



According to the Ministry of Health, Cambodia has recorded a total of 364 confirmed Covid-19 cases to date, with zero deaths and 360 recoveries.



