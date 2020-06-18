Egyptian entrepreneur Nadia Gamal El-Din started her venture, Rahet Bally, out of her care and to give support to new mothers, who often get confused about a lot of things after birthing.

Its this intention which is really being awarded when the Cartier Women’s Initiative for the Middle East and North Africa region, announced Nadia as this year’s awardee.

The French luxury jeweler made the announced on Tuesday.

“The idea of Rahet Bally came to me the moment I gave birth,” El-Din said in a video shared on the network’s Facebook page. “I was at the hospital, I had so many questions and I felt so lost.

“There isn’t a single support platform here in Egypt that addresses those issues. So, I created a Facebook group… and I started inviting all of the doctors and experts I know and asking them to reply to moms’ concerns instantly,” the founder continued. “So, five years (on) from that hospital bed, we are serving around 3 million moms.”

El-Din was one of seven winners of the main prize — which rewards for-profit startups launched by female entrepreneurs — each from different regions of the world, and each of whom received $100,000 to fund their companies. She was recognized for her Rahet Bally platform, which has over 1,36,000 Facebook followers and provides financial, mental and social support for Egyptian mothers.

