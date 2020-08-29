Citizens from Saudi Arabia and Russia will have an easier travelling between the two countries with the implementation of a bilateral agreement that fast-tracks all visa applications From August 30. Arab News Reports

a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Russia on simplified issuance of visas to the nationals of the two countries enters into force,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, in a report from daily The Saudi Gazette.

Citizens of both countries will be eligible for six-month multiple entry tourist visas, a one-year business visas or a longer-term five-year business visas, as well as humanitarian visas, the report said.

