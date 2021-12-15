No military personnel involved in a drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, in Afghanistan’s Kabul, in August will face punishment…reports Asian Lite news



US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin approved recommendations from US Central Command Head, General Kenneth McKenzie and US Special Operations Command leader, General Richard Clarke to not take any administrative action against those involved in the August 29 strike, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told the media on Monday.

AFGHAN DRONE TRAGEDY: Pentagon Rejects Punishment

The Defence Department admitted in September that the drone strike — which came in the final days of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan — was a “tragic mistake” that killed civilians, including seven children, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pentagon officials had earlier said the strike was necessary to prevent “an imminent ISIS-K threat” to US forces evacuating people at Kabul’s airport.

