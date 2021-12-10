Africa’s Covid-19 cases reach 8.8 mn

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,797,227 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said…reports Asian Lite News

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 224,231 while 8,152,116 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

According to the latest figures from the Africa CDC, the African continent presently represents 3.3 per cent of all Covid-19 cases reported globally, as well as 4.3 per cent of all Covid-19 related deaths globally.

