The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,651,549 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday…reports Asian Lite News

The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 223,352, and some 8,099,456 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 8.65 mn

According to the Africa CDC, South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, Xinhua news agency reported.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, Africa CDC said.

