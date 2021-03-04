The regional health director assured the public the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective and urged all to embrace them to defeat the pandemic….reports Asian Lite News

The government of Ghana has rolled out a program to commence the mass vaccination of people living in some 43 epicenter-districts in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central regions against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among eligible persons for the vaccination program includes healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, and frontline members of the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

The Greater Accra regional health directorate ahead of the exercise on Tuesday had set up a total of 325 vaccination sites within the 25 epicenter-districts for eligible persons for phase one of the exercise to visit for their immunization.

The Greater Accra Regional Director for Health Services Charity Sarpong told Xinhua in an interview her outfit had put in place a number of measures to contain any problem that may occur during the vaccination exercise.

“Currently for Greater Accra region, 25 of our districts have been declared as epicenters and are all taking part in the first phase and then across the region we have set up about 325 vaccination sites where people can visit; that is eligible people for the first phase can visit and will be vaccinated,” Sarpong said.

“We also have put in place all the necessary plans to support any adverse effects that may occur but then as health providers, we have also put in place all the necessary provisions to ensure that we take care of them,” she added.

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

The regional health director assured the public the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective and urged all to embrace them to defeat the pandemic.

A retired public servant Alex Sarbah who was vaccinated on the first day of the exercise at the Adabraka polyclinic told Xinhua he has long been waiting for such an opportunity.

“I was ready for it, there is nothing to fear. We have all along been waiting for this opportunity and now that it has come, and I decided to take advantage of it. I didn’t want to wait a day and before you realize the vaccines are finished so I decided to take it on the first day to make sure I get vaccinated.” he said.

