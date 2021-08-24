This year ONE will be competing alongside about 25 other women from all parts of the world and of all ages & abilities for one of the available titles: Including Mrs Commonwealth 2021, Miss Commonwealth, Queen of the friends of Commonwealth, writes Prof. Geetha Upadhyaya

Esther N Osakwe, popularly called ONE was born in Port-Harcourt, Nigeria where she lived, grew up, completed her BSc(Hons) and started an outreach programme for children ‘Let The Young Ones Come’. About 11 years ago, ready to change the world, Esther relocated to England UK.

Things don’t always go to plan, ‘yet I never stop believing and fighting for a better life for myself and that of my children’ believes ONE.

Since 2004 ONE has been actively involved in community and charitable works mostly in the area of Children and Youth development and empowerment. She has visited a total of 3 out of the 7 continents of the world and actively mentored several young people. ONE also authored her first publication for young people – ‘Money Wisdom’ which available on Amazon.

Fast forward to 2021, whilst volunteering at Ebony Ambassadors Beauty and Creativity Pageant, the CEO of Miss Commonwealth International Beauty Pageant, Dr Olushola Fawehinmi invited ONE to sign up for this year’s ‘Miss Commonwealth Pageant’ programme. Being passionate about anything creative and charity related ONE jumped at the opportunity.

The Commonwealth International and the Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant is a unique culture pageant where beauty is not age dependant and there is no barrier to participation because the organisation’s mission is delivered by real people of all ages and abilities.

This year ONE will be competing alongside about 25 other women from all parts of the world and of all ages & abilities for one of the available titles: Including Mrs Commonwealth 2021, Miss Commonwealth, Queen of the friends of Commonwealth.

Just like the pageant’s mission ONE unequivocally stands for the ‘promotion of quality of Life Improvement’, and, incidentally, this is also the name of ONE’s company ‘Life Improvement Consults’!

ONE has a very supportive family who constantly challenge and motivate her to be the best and One just wants to her best for God and for humanity.

