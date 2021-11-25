A total of 5,014,437 Tunisians have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 since the start of the national vaccination campaign on March 13, the Tunisian Health Ministry announced…reports Asian Lite News

The number of people registered on the country’s electronic vaccination platform Evax amounted to 6,994,088 on Wednesday.

Over 5mn Tunisians fully vaccinated against Covid-19

According to the latest figures released by the ministry on Tuesday evening, 145 new Covid-19 cases were reported, raising the tally in the North African country to 716,609, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll from the virus rose by five to 25,354 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 690,226, the ministry said.

A total of 3,151,570 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, it said.

