Tanzanian authorities warns drought caused by climate change

Tanzanian authorities have warned that prolonged drought in parts of the country caused by climate change has resulted in water scarcity and deterioration of pasture for livestock…reports Asian Lite News

“Three major regions in the country are now facing water rationing and we are also getting reports of animals dying for lack of pasture and water,” said Seleman Jafo, the Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office responsible for Union Affairs and the Environment.

Jafo made the grim revelations in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam at the end of a 10-kilometre bicycle ride organised by the European Union to support government efforts to protect the environment and mitigate against climate change, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the government has started receiving reports from various regions that cattle and goats were dying for lack of pasture and water.

Jafo added that three major regions of Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and Morogoro were experiencing water rationing caused by water level decline in rivers and dams.

