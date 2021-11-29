Mahmoud Abbas, Jordan FM discuss challenges facing Palestinian cause

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to discuss the challenges facing the Palestinian cause in a bid to boost consultation and in-depth coordination between the Kingdom of Jordan and Palestine…reports Asian Lite News

“The current situation in the Palestinian territories and pushing forward the stalled peace process in the Middle East were the major issues that were discussed in today’s meeting,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told a joint news conference with Safadi after the meeting on Saturday.

Safadi told the press conference that his visit came “as part of the efforts to create a real political horizon that leads to a comprehensive and just peace on the basis of the two-state solution,” Xinhua news agency reported.

The basis “embodies the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.

“The current status quo cannot continue, and there is no way for things to remain in the stalemate they are now,” Safadi said, adding that “a real international movement is required to take us towards active engagement in the pursuit of a solution.”

Safadi said that the meeting also discussed the importance of ensuring necessary economic support for the Palestinian Authority to continue to serve the Palestinian people.

Direct peace talks between Israel and Palestine, which were sponsored by the US for nine months, stopped in 2014, following deep differences on issues related to Jewish settlements and the recognition of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.

