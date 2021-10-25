MG Motor launches all-new MG GT

Third-generation MG family design language fully incorporated in the sporty all-new 2022 MG GT…reports Asian Lite News

MG Motor has launched the all-new MG GT, reflecting the British-born brand’s commitment to diversify its line-up by unveiling a sporty new model. The all-new MG GT offers Middle East car buyers a fresh new alternative in the sedan sector, with its aggressive sporty looks and 1.5L and 1.5T powertrains for optimum power and performance, with prices starting from $13,310*.

Inspired by the classic two-door MGB sports car, the all-new MG GT is the third sedan to join MG’s growing line-up of cost-efficient and high-value-for-money cars. With the brand’s focus on younger buyers, as demonstrated by its “Do More” ethos, the new model is set to resonate strongly with the region’s demographic, by reflecting the customers’ independence, aspirations, passion and rebelliousness, all of which are a result of their active and daring mindset.

The all-new 1.5T MG GT is equipped with a highly-efficient four-cylinder turbocharged engine and a DCT gearbox, which delivers maximum horsepower of 173 PS and 250N.m maximum torque to accelerate the car from 0-100 km/h in 8 seconds. The 1.5L model is equipped with a fourth-generation, fuel efficient, 118 PS 1.5L engine and an iCVT gearbox. Both models are equipped with an XDS curve dynamic control system, which adds to the driving experience. The dynamic performance is further assisted by the sports chassis, which is of aerospace-grade aluminum and has a compact structure, resulting in high driving comfort and stronger handling stability.

The all-new MG GT is the brand’s first sports sedan to feature the third generation of its family design language. A large ‘Digital Flaming Grille’ is separated from the narrow, LED headlights, enhancing the powerful and dynamic presence. Complementing the strong downward-pressing bonnet, at the rear the all-new MG GT features a slightly upturned ducktail, which reinforces the sporty look. An end-to-end chrome line along with the wide shoulder of the car, and optional tomahawk alloy wheels (with Michelin tyres), add to the premium look and feel.

The dynamic look and feel is reflected in the interior, which is available in contrasting red or black. The seats’ structure adopts a design layout that considers and takes into account the principles of ergonomics, providing optimal comfort for the driver and better support for the body. A large 10” touch screen is fitted as standard, with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enabling the drivers to seamlessly use their smartphones with the car.

Befitting MG’s reputation for offering great value, the all-new MG GT is well-equipped with a range of technologies that reflect MG’s forward-thinking approach. The model comes with a body electronic stability control system, and a PDC rear reversing radar, as well as MG Pilot intelligent driving assistance system, a 360° view monitoring system, cruise control and forward collision warning among other features.

TOM LEE, MANAGING DIRECTOR, MG MOTOR MIDDLE EAST: “The all-new MG GT serves as testimony to our challenger brand status as we continually seek to exceed expectations, while also introducing a new direction in regards to our design language. The model is a well-equipped car that will further enhance the diverse nature of our exceptional line-up in the Middle East. It is also the ideal model for younger buyers who are looking for a cost-efficient, sporty car that delivers strong performance and provides drivers with an exciting driving experience, while simultaneously reflecting their rebellious spirit.”

The all-new MG GT will be available for sale across the GCC and Middle Eastern markets starting from October 25, 2021.

