The course boasts a line-up of the Middle East top CEO’s who will make up the instructor team…reports Asian Lite News

The Phillips Group, the global executive search firm, and SP Jain Global, the global executive education provider, have joined together to launch the region’s first globally certified CEO Assessment Course. The two-day CEO Assessment qualification is designed to give attendees an edge on their talent assessment abilities as well as making them more attractive to career opportunities with multi nationals.

Shane Phillips, CEO at The Phillips Group

The course offers a team of instructors made up of the Middle East’s top CEO’s. Attendees will have direct access to these CEO’s and their success stories:

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO DMCC, Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) and the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, Founder Dubai Crypto Exchange Iyad Malas, Group CEO Al Ghurair Group Ziad Makhzoumi, Chairman MAP Sciences Amin Al Hussieni, Board Member Oman Arab Bank (Former CEO OAB) Hesham Al Mekkawi, CEO Tim Hortons Middle East Professor Christopher Abraham, CEO SP Jain Global School of Management Dubai Campus Shane Phillips, CEO at The Phillips group

In 2018 PayScale did a study of the relationship of certification to pay and career trajectory in HR. The study indicated that 34.2 percent of HR professionals had at least one certification and even the most entry-level HR jobs, HR assistant and HR administrator, had 5.2 percent and 13.2 percent, respectively. Certified HR professionals also get paid more. There was a 31.6 percent difference in pay between certified professionals and those with no certification. Comparing this to industries such as finance, where the average percentage of those holding a certification is 90 percent. If HR didn’t already have influence in the C-suite before the pandemic, it does now. According to TPG, HR will be increasingly required to meet higher standards as its function increases in influence and overall support of businesses as a whole.

The highest personnel turnover ever recorded by global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas since it started tracking CEO turnover in 2002, was recorded in January 2020. Early in 2021, the pace of CEO turnover hit record highs again. The pandemic had put a hold on many transition plans, as economic conditions became unclear and many executives stayed where they were to weather the COVID storm. With cases stabilizing, turnover at the C-Suite level is cited to be ready to rise significantly.

The cost of replacing a CEO can range from one to two times the employee’s annual salary, according to “WORKPLACE: This Fixable Problem Costs U.S. Businesses $1 Trillion”. Couple this figure with the difficulty businesses face in implementing any long-term strategy if they are changing their CEO every one to two years. Long-term value creation becomes impossible to achieve in this scenario, making qualifications related to CEO hiring, crucial to business performance during 2021 and 2022.

Professor Christopher Abraham, CEO SP Jain Global School of Management Dubai Campus

PROFESSOR CHRISTOPHER ABRAHAM, CEO SP JAIN GLOBAL SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT DUBAI CAMPUS: “All attendees will receive a course completion certificate, issued by SP Jain Global. Those who pass the final exam will receive a new qualification in the form of a CEO Assessor Certificate. Upon completing the course, attendees will have acquired new interview skills and will have an inventory of new questions they will be able to use in the next interview they conduct. The increase in assessment skill will be immediate so attendees can complete the course on Saturday evening and apply their new interview skills as early as Sunday morning.”

Shane Phillips, CEO at The Phillips Group added: “The course will give you the questions to ask to find out if your CEO is able to outperform the market in terms of revenue generation, can lead an M&A strategy, or tackle whatever the idiosyncratic business issue your company is facing. Using industry trade secrets and techniques that have been developed over 40 years by the Phillips family, you will be armed with the best assessment questions available. Attendees are able to learn some of the same techniques the FBI And CIA use through questioning and body language from this course.”

A live session will be delivered through Zoom over the course of a two-day workshop. The course is best suited to chairpersons, board members, or senior executives who are hiring at a senior level. Additionally, any CEO or executive who is interviewing for a CEO role and Human Resource professionals involved in senior executive and CEO level assessments would also benefit.

