Dabur Organic Ghee brings a Ghee Farm and a cookery theatre to Diwali on Trafalgar Square … reports Asian Lite News

Diwali on the Square marked the onset of Diwali celebrations in London. As one of the event’s sponsors, Dabur Organic Ghee enthusiastically participated in the event and set up a ghee farm and a cookery theatre to connect with the community and share all the advantages of using this exciting product.

Dabur Organic Ghee is a rich and flavourful cooking solution made with 100% soil association certified organic cow’s milk that’s packed with nutrients and filled with benefits for your heart, immune system, and digestion.

Dabur Organic Ghee Grabs Limelight

Making the most of being able to celebrate in person again, the activity at the Dabur Organic Ghee stall aimed to create an interactive experience with live cooking demonstrations featuring recipes containing Dabur Organic Ghee, created especially for the occasion by Radhika Howarth of @radikalkitchen to demonstrate the versatility of our product to the attendees. The audience were able to enjoy live cooking demonstrations for recipes like Hari Bhari Daal, Pineapple Kesari and Ghee Cookies, followed by an interactive quiz by the influencer about the benefits of cooking with Dabur Organic Ghee.

Dabur UK also took the opportunity to launch the ‘Two Teaspoons of Love’ campaign in conjunction with the event, pledging to donate two teaspoons of our ghee to a UK-based charity for every visitor to our stall. “We’re proud to support Sewa Day, a charity that works hand in hand with the community for projects that relieve hardship, spread joy, and help the environment”, said Zakir Hussain Mansoori, Business Head, Dabur International, UK and Europe.

Diwali on the Square 2021 proved a popular event as the community seized upon the chance to celebrate Diwali in person once again. The Dabur Organic Ghee stall drew a lively and interactive audience to take part in our quiz sessions and cookery demonstrations, with 4263 visitors joining us to learn about what a dollop of Dabur Organic Ghee can do for your dishes. The popularity of our stall also meant a larger donation for Sewa Day, and we’re pleased to announce we were able to donate 51kg of Dabur Organic Ghee to aid their food outreach programs.

Zakir Hussain Mansoori said ‘being able to enjoy Diwali celebrations in person was a precious gift, and we’re pleased we could share the benefits of our product at Diwali on the Square and spread the love even further via our charity initiative. We’re delighted by how well our ‘Two Teaspoons of Love’ campaign went and we’re grateful to the visitors to our stall who helped make it a success.’

