Vaccination against the novel coronavirus in Pakistan is set to begin across the country from next week, a Minister has revealed.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said: “The system for vaccination is in place. Hundreds of vaccination centres in the country will be administering Covid vaccine… The vaccination of frontline health workers will start next week.”

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has made an integrated plan for the vaccination drive, Geo News reported.

Addressing an online event on Wednesday Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Faisal Sultan said that “the government-backed coronavirus vaccines would be free for all the country’s citizens, adding that it is the “top-most priority to provide quality healthcare to people”.

The development comes as Pakistan has registered a total of 539,387 coronavirus cases and 11,514 deaths.

