Saleh in a Twitter post said that Ghani must do it to counter the growing propaganda that accuses the Afghan side of the collapse of Afghanistan….reports Asian Lite News

Amrullah Saleh, Vice President of the former Afghan government, has asked former President Ashraf Ghani to release the tapes of the peace process with Zalmay Khalilzad and other relevant foreign diplomats in particular of the past July and August, Khaama Press reported.

Saleh in a Twitter post said that Ghani must do it to counter the growing propaganda that accuses the Afghan side of the collapse of Afghanistan.

“I know these tapes exist and you have them. This is the time to release,” Saleh said in a tweet.

This comes after Khalilzad, the former US special envoy to Afghanistan’s reconciliation, and US secretary of state Antony Blinken accused Ghani to have been behind the collapse of the previous Afghan government.

Blinken in his latest interview with CBS said that he had talked with Ghani and he had endorsed to hand on the government to the Taliban but added that he fled Afghanistan the following day.

Ghani in his remarks after leaving Afghanistan had said that he escaped his country to prevent bloodshed and destruction of Kabul.

ALSO READ: TAPI pipeline gets new life in Afghanistan

Advertisements

