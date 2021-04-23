A ‘jatha’ of 815 pilgrims reached Pakistan’s Lahore on April 12 to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi at the religiously significant Sikh shrines…reports Asian Lite News.

At least 100 Sikh devotees mainly from Punjab, who returned from Pakistan after visiting several shrines on the occasion of Baisakhi, on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus on their return to India through the Wagah border near Amritsar, officials said.



A ‘jatha’ of 815 pilgrims reached Pakistan’s Lahore on April 12 to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi at the religiously significant Sikh shrines.



A total of 100 out of 350 devotees tested positive for coronavirus through a rapid antigen test, an official told. However, the result of many other devotees is awaited.

The Pakistani High Commission in Delhi had issued visas to 1,100 Sikh pilgrims. Before departing to Pakistan, all those who tested negative for Covid-19 were allowed to cross the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post.



They were granted a 10-day visa by Pakistan and were allowed to visit Sikh shrines besides attending the main function at Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal on April 14.

On their return, they paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on April 19 and took out a ‘nagar kirtan’ from there to the Zero Line located along Dera Baba Nanak on the Indian side.

Also Read-Promoting organ donation among Sikhs

Read More-Four Sikhs killed in US shooting

Advertisements

