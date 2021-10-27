The participation is seen as a reciprocal move as 122-member strong contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces had participated in the Republic Day parade of India this year on January 26….reports Sumi Khan

An Indian armed forces contingent and bands of both army and navy will participate in “Bangladesh Victory Day Celebrations” in Dhaka on December 16, it was announced on Monday.

The decision was taken as visiting Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M. Shaheen met his Indian counterpart, Admiral Karambir Singh, in New Delhi.

The participation is seen as a reciprocal move as 122-member strong contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces had participated in the Republic Day parade of India this year on January 26.

The contingent comprised the personnel of the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force.

A majority of contingent hailed from the most distinguished units of the Bangladesh Army which have the distinct honour of fighting and winning the 1971 liberation war with Pakistan.

A statement issued by the Indian Defence Ministry said: “India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture and multitudes of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that goes beyond strategic ties.”

Iqbal is on an official visit to India from October 23 to 29. He has already met Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and other high-ranking officials.

During the interactions of the two navy chiefs, issues relating to joint cooperative efforts like coordinated patrol along international maritime boundary line, bilateral exercise BONGOSAGAR, conduct of naval training and reciprocal visits of delegations was discussed. The aim was to promote interoperability and joint operation skills by conducting a wide range of maritime exercise and operations.

The second edition of Exercise BONGOSAGAR took place in northern Bay of Bengal on October 3, 2020. The first edition took place in 2019.

This year’s edition will be of greater significance as it is the Mujib Borsho and 50th year of the Liberation War.

On completion of engagements in Delhi, Admiral Iqbal will be visiting Mumbai where he will meet Western Naval Command chief, Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar, and visit the flagship of the command.

On completion of his Mumbai visit, the Admiral would proceed to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, to witness training activities and interact with the Commandant.

