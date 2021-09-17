Thanks to the new platform, small and medium-sized companies will be granted the opportunity to list their tokenized equities, funds, and bonds in order to increase their capital. In addition to this, traders will be able to trade and invest in these tokenized securities thanks to this platform

Recently, one of the largest crypto exchanges around the world Bitfinex announced that it will be deputing tokenized equities thanks to the new Bitfinex Securities. The exchange now acts as a new trading platform by the company, and it will give traders the ability to become part of traditional finance.

Thanks to the new platform, small and medium-sized companies will be granted the opportunity to list their tokenized equities, funds, and bonds in order to increase their capital. In addition to this, traders will be able to trade and invest in these tokenized securities thanks to this platform.

While there are some similarities between the new trading platform created by Bitfinex and other stock token trading on crypto exchanges, they are still very different from one another. One very important difference between those two is the fact that the tokens listed on FTX and other exchanges are shares of companies that are already public.

On the other hand, Bitfinex Securities representatives say that it will be mostly focusing on listing bonds, equities, or funds of private companies around the world that are thinking of ways to go public with tokenization.

As the representative of the company, Paolo Ardoino said, Bitfinex Securities is aiming to become the most liquid exchange around the world. This Hong Kong-based exchange has long been working on different types of innovative features to offer to their customers, The recent step is another way for the company to make trading more accessible for traders around the world.

Where Was The New Platform Established?

According to the official representatives of the exchange, the new platform is based in Kazakhstan and it is regulated by the Astana International Financial Center, AIFC. The authority will be in charge of regulating and overseeing the new exchange platform.

The representative of the company announced that Bitfinex Securities has been trying to get a license in Astana for over 18 months. As it was noted, the company has only received a conditional investment exchange license for now.

According to the regulations and policies of Bitfinex, any of the traders who are interested in the services of the new platform are required to complete the KYC as well as verification processes to be able to trade.

The Know Your Customer and verification processes might take you some time but it is created for highest safety standards. In addition, it should also be noted that the new platform will not be available in the USA as well as some European countries.

Making Trading More Accessible

Established in 2012, Bitfinex has long been known as a company working very hard towards further adoption of cryptocurrencies and popularization of the crypto trading market. Initially established as a P2P margin lending platform for only.

Bitcoin, the company has transformed its services a lot and welcomed numerous other cryptocurrencies on their platforms. The company offers crypto exchange services to numerous jurisdictions around the world.

The company is known for having a huge user base in the UK, Japan, and many European countries. The services of the company include margin trading, a well-developed trading platform, Over-the-Counter services, derivatives trading, and so on.

Bitfinex makes trading more accessible for everyone around the world. To make investing in cryptocurrencies even easier, the exchange has partnered up with numerous software development companies and now offers crypto traders access to trading automation.

There are numerous crypto trading robots that you can use on Bitfinex, which makes investing in crypto assets even easier. Trading cryptocurrencies can be quite hard for beginner traders, especially because it takes a lot of energy and time for market analysis. When it comes to analyzing the market data, there always is some type of limit to the amount of data humans can analyze.

On the other hand, crypto trading robots are able to analyze huge chunks of data in a matter of minutes, which makes them very helpful for crypto traders. Apart from that, modern crypto trading robots are also able to not only analyze the market but actually trade cryptocurrencies for investors.

For trading automation, Bitfinex offers a robust API key management system that allows traders to use a wide range of third-party trading software. Although the exchange does not offer built-in trading bots, you can use almost any of the available bots in the industry by connecting your trading account to the robot using the API key.

Thanks to the huge dedication towards making crypto trading more accessible, many people view Bitfinex as one of the leading crypto trading exchanges in the market. The company has taken many steps over the past few years to make investing in cryptocurrencies more accessible around the world. There are over 250 pairs available at Bitfinex for trading, which makes it a great platform for crypto trading.

The recent Bitfinex Securities platform established by the exchange further increases the opportunities created for crypto traders. It once again shows how much Bitfinex is focused on further expansion and more diversification.

