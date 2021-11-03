Utsaah – the Festival of Life, Tanishq’s highly anticipated festive collection is now available at its flagship store in Meena Bazaar Dubai

An aesthetic representation of contemporary jewellery, Utsaah is a seamless blend of ethnicity and modernity reimagining rich Indian heritage into distinctive modern jewels featuring intricate and exquisitely detailed designs in plain gold and ornate gold.

The bold and edgy collection utilizes numerous Karigari techniques like Modern Filigree, Stamp and wire work, Enamel, Jaali over stone, Tikli, Rawa and ball work to name a few, showcasing varied textures, weaves, and patterns synonymous with traditional Indian art and craft.

“Tanishq’s legacy of revitalizing Indian traditions to make timeless, distinctive jewellery that stands the test of time and can be passed on to the next generation is embodied in Utsaah. With its seamless blend of intricacy, heritage and contemporized designs coupled with modern sensibilities, this festive collection will resonate with women who seek modernity and versatility and have a discerning eye for designs,” said Vandana Bhalla, marketing Head- international Business Division, Titan Company Ltd.

“Keeping in mind wearability, which has emerged as a key jewellery trend for this festive season, Utsaah has been designed to enhance your festive look. The intelligent use of layering, design and karigari techniques have helped us achieve an ideal collection both in terms of affordability and aesthetics. We hope our latest festive collection will add a little bit of sparkle to your celebrations this season and beyond,” she added.

Forecasting the festive trends this year, Tanishq has focused on the charm of layering exquisite neckpieces for a look of grandeur, a particular highlight of the collection.

