Mall of Oman is Majid Al Futtaim’s fifth and largest shopping destination in the Sultanate…reports Asian Lite News

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia has opened the doors of the eagerly awaited Mall of Oman in Muscat. The opening of the mall marks an important milestone for Majid Al Futtaim as it continues to play a significant role in supporting local communities by enhancing the Sultanate’s retail and entertainment offerings for both residents and tourists.

Mall of Oman_

A recipient of the LEED Platinum certificate for its commitment to sustainability, resource efficiency, health and wellbeing, the new super-regional mall combines a selection of curated stores that bring the very best in retail, leisure, entertainment, and dining, as well as experiential offerings for all ages. Those visiting the mall can now experience Oman’s largest VOX Cinemas — complete with 15 screens — as well as the only IMAX experience in Oman, the first GOLD experience in Oman, and the largest Magic Planet in the country, which features award-winning rides, games and attractions. Plus, those looking for dining options can indulge at Kitchen 35, the VIP Lounge (GOLD) and Nutella.

Alongside this offering, customers can also enjoy a host of brands including a 9,000 square meter Carrefour Hypermarket as part of Majid Al Futtaim and several brands from the Landmark and Apparel groups. In addition, Mall of Oman offers famous outlets such as DKNY, Nespresso, G-SHOCK, Homes R Us, Tavola and Al Khalili Buildex, ensuring there is something for everyone.

HUSAM AL MANDHARI, DIRECTOR, MAJID AL FUTTAIM, OMAN: “We are pleased to welcome residents and tourists to the brand-new Mall of Oman – Sultanate’s flagship destination for retail, leisure and entertainment. This is another achievement for us as we continue to position ourselves as a retail pioneer that offers unique experiences and unmatched value, whilst contributing to the local economy. Providing 3,500 new jobs in the region, Mall of Oman offers multiple first-of-its-kind experiences in the Sultanate, which allows us to continue to create memorable moments for our customers that they can cherish with their family. At Majid Al Futtaim, we are committed to place the people and communities we serve at the heart of everything we do, and this new opening demonstrates this.”

ALSO READ: Dubai set for the first and largest Megamarket

This September, families at Mall of Oman can also embark on the ultimate adventure with Dino World, an interactive dinosaur experience. In collaboration with EventBox, the new family offering will have visitors travelling back in time for an exciting and educational journey showcasing the history and evolution of dinosaurs, life size dinosaur installations, a “roaming dino” interactive experience and augmented reality.

Mall of Oman_

Plus, with 80% of Mall of Oman’s gross leasable area leased, the mall is set to welcome over 300 additional retail outlets in the coming months. And for those looking to go on a culinary journey, Mall of Oman has unveiled a 1,000 plus seater food court which will offer a selection of global chains. Meanwhile, those looking for more indulgent cuisine options from across the globe, will soon be able to visit various cafés and restaurants at the mall including over 50 dining options. Mall of Oman is also pleased to announce that it will launch the largest indoor snow park in the Sultanate next year, spanning over 14,000 square meters.

Mall of Oman complements Majid Al Futtaim’s strong regional presence that includes 29 existing malls across the GCC.

Advertisements

