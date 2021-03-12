Most of the people are not bothered about Covid 19 and various precautionary measures are being introduced in Madhya Pradesh to control the spike in Covid-19 infections, with more than 1,000 people being fined in the last two days in Indore for not wearing face masks.

In order to prevent Covid-19 infection, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal has issued instructions to all zonal officers, assistant revenue officers and chief sanitary inspectors to ensure people strictly follow the Covid protocols.

As many as 40 frontline workers have been vaccinated for coronavirus at a naval hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

Along with counselling, instructions have been given to impose fines on people without face masks.

Till now action has been taken against 1,020 people who were found not wearing masks in the entire zone.

A campaign is underway under which a total amount of Rs 51,000 has been recovered in fines till now from persons not wearing face masks. A fine ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 100 has been imposed on each Covid norm violator.

Pal informed that more than one lakh pamphlets have been distributed in the city by the corporation’s revenue staff for spreading awareness among the citizens for prevention of coronavirus infection.

A message has been spread through these pamphlets regarding the prevention of coronavirus infection by wearing face masks, adhering to social distancing, frequent hand washing and using sanitizers etc.

