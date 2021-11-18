Currently, more than 2,700 NandGhars in 12 states across India are reaching out to more than one lakh children…reports Asian Lite News.

Anil Agarwal foundation, the philanthropic arm of mining company Vedanta Group directly impacted education of more than 4 lakh children during the pandemic.

Through its project e-kaksha, Vedanta collaborated with the government of Rajasthan to develop e-content for Hindi medium schools, providing free and quality education through digital platforms and offline desktop applications. It ensured continuity in education for 2.68 lakh students from government schools during the pandemic.

The Anil Agarwal Foundation continues to uphold its mission of wholesome development of children through comprehensive education & nutrition programs. Chairman @AnilAgarwal_Ved shares his thoughts on the progress made so far.

Under its flagship social initiative, Project NandGhar the foundation partnered with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, providing e-learning content through WhatsApp and IVRS; supplementary nutrition in the form of dry take home rations to its beneficiaries along with the telemedicine helpline throughout the pandemic.

“A good education and a nourishing diet are essential for children to have a productive future. On Children’s Day, let us pledge to support the efforts being made by the government. Our NandGhar initiative is impacting over a lakh children and reimagining the anganwadi network across India,” said Vedanta Group Chairman Anil , on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Agarwal also emphasised on the importance of education and the overall development of a child. In the wake of the pandemic which unprecedentedly sabotaged the learning experience of crores of children across the nation, Vedanta was quick to deploy alternative learning methods ensuring that no child losses on their education.

Not only did Vedanta curated content but also imparted it. The employees of Vedanta also took to the field, imparting free education with a special focus on developing the arithmetic and linguistic skills of the children under its project connect.

Vedanta also ensured that the children with special needs do not miss out on their educational journey, virtual sessions on Indian sign language were conducted for children with hearing and visual impairment through project jeevantarang.

To create lasting progress in society, there needs to be equal opportunities for young girls everywhere. Project @Nandghar & @AnilAgarwalF continue to provide education to young girls in rural communities, encouraging them to reinvent themselves.

The company has spent Rs 331 crore in the last financial year on various CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities with focus on pandemic relief works, children’s well-being and education, women empowerment, health care, sustainable agriculture and animal welfare, market linked skilling of youth, environment protection and restoration, development of community infrastructure among others.

As part of its many interventions, Vedanta also committed Rs 201 crore in the battle against Covid-19, including Rs 101 crore donation to PM-CARES Fund and an additional Rs 100 crore corpus for supporting communities, daily wage workers, preventive healthcare and welfare of employees, contract partners or business partners. As many as 15 lakh have benefitted from Vedanta’s Covid Care initiatives.

