The competition aimed to encourage creativity and offer hope and inspiration for children in lockdown during the spring of 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic

Harini Ponna, aged 10, has been crowned Middle East Regional winner in the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Young Designer competition.

“We are delighted to announce that Harini is the winner for the Middle East in the Rolls-Royce Young Designer Competition. She showed remarkable imagination through her design. We congratulate Harini on her amazing achievement, and every Young Designer who entered the competition for their inventiveness, hard work and creativity.”

CESAR HABIB, REGIONAL DIRECTOR MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA, ROLLS ROYCE MOTOR CARS:“We are very proud to present this prize to Harini, who shows artistic promise at such a young age. Her work showed creativity and innovation, and captured the spirit of the competition.”

Remy Hussein, Customer Relationship Manager, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi

Launched in April 2020, the competition was devised to provide a creative outlet for children aged 16 and under confined by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. An instant success, it attracted more than 5,000 entries from over 80 countries.

Harini’s winning design was inspired by fan seashell. Her visionary motor car is able to transform itself to travel across land and sea. According to her parents, she completed her design at the first attempt, taking 10 days to bring her unique vision to life.

Accompanied by her parents, Harini was chauffeur-driven in a Rolls-Royce Ghost to Abu Dhabi Motors, the authorised dealer for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. There, César Habib handed over a hand-signed certificate by Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, as an appreciation of her achievement.

